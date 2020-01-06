A strong first half proved to be enough for Bible Baptist of Latrobe as it topped host Clearfield Alliance, 53-36, in boys basketball action Monday night.
Bible Baptist outscored CACS 15-7 in the first quarter before taking a 26-10 lead into the break. The second half was much more competitive as the visitors outscored the Crusaders by just a point, 27-26.
Clearfield Alliance’s Aaron McCloskey led all scorers with 22 points, adding 14 rebounds and four steals.
Brennan Michael added six points.
The Crusaders (1-10) are off until next Tuesday (Jan. 14) when they host Great Commission.
Bible Baptist of Latrobe—53
Moffett 4 0-0 9, R. Trout 6 0-0 12, Clay 1 1-2 3, Vohs 2 0-2 4, Hopkins 6 0-0 13, W. Trout 0 0-0 0, Sarra 5 1-2 12. Totals: 24 2-6 53.
Clearfield Alliance—36
McCloskey 9 3-7 22, Passmore 1 0-0 2, Crawford 1 0-0 2, B. Michael 3 0-0 6, Blowers 1 0-0 2, N. Michael 0 0-0 0, Fitt 1 0-0 2.
Three-pointers: Bible Baptist 3 (Moffett, Hopkins, Sarra), CACS 1 (McCloskey).
Score by Quarters
Bible Baptist 15 11 13 14 — 53
CACS 7 3 8 18 — 36