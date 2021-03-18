Recovery from a disenchanting 0-5 start in 2020 for Penn State might start in Ja’Juan Seider’s running back room. Sean Clifford’s regression at quarterback was an issue, but his job was significantly more formidable without running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain.
Brown won’t return to the field since he’s out with a career-ending heart condition, although he is still around the program to provide his effervescent energy.
Cain’s story wasn’t as tragic as Brown’s. However, his season ended with an ankle injury during an opening weekend loss against Indiana. The Nittany Lions went from having one of the best running back tandems with a deep rotation to playing fifth-string backs as the year went on.
“It wasn’t just about the skill set. It was a mindset. They felt like they were the best player when they touched the field,” Seider said about losing Brown and Cain. “That’s what football is, a belief that I am the guy, and I am the best player on the field, and we lost that. You’re a better team when the players lead. I think we’re back to that area.”
Devyn Ford, Caziah Holmes, and Keyvone Lee picked up the ball once Cain and Brown were out. Ford got most of the carries, and the rising junior flashed the potential that excited Nittany Lion fans. He also struggled with some injuries.
“With Devyn, we say it every year. He is one of the most talented kids on our team, even as a running back,” Seider said. “But at some point, we got to stop talking about how talented you are. You’ve got to put it together for a whole season.”
Ford played six games with three touchdowns and 274 yards on 67 carries.
“I thought he did some really good stuff for us. I thought he played well versus Ohio State,” Seider said. “I thought he did some good stuff versus Nebraska. In the Rutgers game, he came back off of injury. Then he got hurt. When you open the door for young guys, they took advantage of it.”
Holmes and Lee showed promise, as well, but there were lags in production. Holmes finished the season with a flourish, scoring two touchdowns in the Illinois game.
“I was proud of Caziah the last game. Getting in that end zone for him was huge,” Seider said. “He was able to run with confidence. It’s so much pressure on these kids. I thought those kids down the stretch did a great job of handling that.”
Penn State certainly hopes that Cain will get more than three carries in 2021.
Cain battled injuries in 2019 while playing 10 games. He posted 443 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Head coach James Franklin told reporters on Monday that Cain expects to be back at some point during spring football.
“With Noah, we think probably second half of spring ball we’ll get some work out of him. It’s hard to predict how much,” Franklin said. “A lot can change over a three-four week period of time. So we’ll see. I know he’s out there with our trainers doing rehab and things like that, So we fully expect him back.”
Seider further expressed confidence in Cain.
“I’m around. I’m very present with my guys. That’s all we got is time with this whole COVID year. There’s nothing else I can do, so I see his work ethic in the training room,” Seider said. “I see him working out. I see him running. All the things you want to see from a guy who’s coming off an injury. I see the eagerness that we all see in him when we watch him play.
“He’s very talented. He’s a guy that I think we can definitely win the Big Ten with, but also, he’s a guy we need. We need him for a whole season. Unfortunately, we haven’t had that yet.”
An addition of Baylor transfer John Lovett could add depth and competition to the running back group. Lovett played five games for the Bears in 2020 and ran 45 times for 130 yards and a touchdown on the year. He also caught nine passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.
“I expect some leadership,” Seider said when asked about Lovett. “He’s a senior who took the leap of faith to come here to Penn State. I like how he’s done a great job of fitting in the room, not trying to put his stuff above guys or beneath guys. He has bonded with the guys.
“I think he’s going to bring some explosion to the offense. You can tell he’s a guy who played a lot of games. Now he’s just trying to find his way.”
According to Seider, Cain has been one of the main guys who has helped Lovett’s transition.
“What I love about him is he’s starting to come out of his shell and be a leader in the room. He’s such an alpha with his personality,” Seider said. When he speaks, I think the guys respond to him. I think he welcomed John, which gave John a little freedom to blend in with the guys.”
The Nittany Lions enter spring football with five guys who’ve played in a college football game. Each of them likely believes he should be the main one getting carries.
How will it work out? Seider can’t wait to see.
“I’m excited about this whole group,” Seider said. “I think you guys will be, too. I think we got a chance to be pretty good. I don’t know how good yet, but I’m excited about what they’re going to show on this field.”