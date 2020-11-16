CALLENSBURG – A 55-year-old Callensburg man is facing charges stemming from an incident on Nov. 6 at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Callensburg.
Jeffrey Allen Barger was charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a home along East Street to meet with Gidget Lee Larkin regarding a recent domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Barger. On scene, Larkin explained that she was moving her things out of Barger’s home when he came outside with his shotgun.
Barger allegedly put the gun on Larkin’s chest and his fist on her face. He then reportedly threatened to kill her.
Larkin provided screenshots of text messages from Barger, one stating, “Don’t bother coming back...somebody will get shot,” police said. Barger also threatened to beat “all of you” if they returned.
Barger told police he carried his shotgun in the upright position to put it in his truck so Larkin wouldn’t steal it. He noted that the shotgun was empty and that he didn’t have any shells, reports state.
Charges were filed Nov. 6 by Trooper Stephanie Graham with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.