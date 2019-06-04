COOKSBURG – Deer Meadow Campground in Cook Forest will host the Forest Fest from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the campground.
This annual fundraising event includes a basket raffle and a bake sale.
Environmental education specialist Dale Luthringer will present Owls of Pennsylvania at 1:30 p.m. in the pavilion and at 8 p.m. a viewing of the documentary film “Cathedral: The Fight to Save the Ancient Hemlocks of Cook Forest” will be shown.
Last year’s fundraiser provided the funding to replace and install all the interpretive signs on the Cook Trail.
This year’s event will help purchase the exclusive rights to the “Cathedral” documentary so Cook Forest Park can use it for many years.