REYNOLDSVILLE — Drivers and fans alike all celebrated a special evening Saturday night at Hummingbird Speedway as track owner and promoter, Louie Caltagarone celebrated his 90th birthday.
John Campisano of Punxsutawney stayed hot as he captured both ends of the four-cylinder racing action running his current winning streak to four.
Other winners this evening included Chris Farrell of Clearfield, Levi Sikora of Punxsutawney, Nick Erskine of Bells Landing, Josh Fields of Brockport, Mike Anderson of DuBois, and Mike Miller of Rockton. Three make up features from last week’s show started the nights program with the Sunny 106.5 FM pure stocks leading them off.
Rich Herman led the first two circuits of the 15-lap main before Mike Miller took charge. Miller added to his lead throughout the race as he went on to garner his first career feature win.
The BWP Bats Late Models were next on the racing surface with Dan Smeal and Derek Rodkey on the front row of the 25-lap feature. Rodkey led the first lap before Sikora worked his way by the low side of Rodkey for the lead on the next lap. Sikora ran a steady race and held off several challengers to take his first win at the speedway.
The first 12-lap Aaron’s of DuBois four-cylinder feature saw Eric Luzier lead the first two laps before being overtaken by Campisano on the next lap. Campisano was strong the rest of the way as he took his third straight win at the speedway.
The Pure Stocks led off the regular program action with Greg Blystone taking the early lead in the 15-lap main. Blystone led to the midway mark before a caution flag flew for spin out by Rich Anderson.
Blystone and Mike Anderson then swapped the lead three times in the next four laps before Anderson took over the lead for good on lap 11. Blystone’s good run came to an end when he spun out on lap 14. Anderson went on to take his fourth win of the year. Mike Anderson and Blystone won the heats.
The 20-lap Swanson Heavy Truck Repair and Service semi-late feature was next up with Eddie Connor taking the early lead. Connor was strong through the halfway point and looked to be cruising to his first win of the year, but disaster struck on lap 15 as he spun his car in turn four.
Erskine inherited the lead after charging from the rear of the field and led the final five laps to go on for his second win of the year. Connor and Doug Surra copped the heat race wins.
The 20-lap Cypress Clock & Gift Shop street stocks were next on the racing surface with numerous cautions slowing the early stages. Brandon Connor led for five laps before being overtaken by Bruce Hartzfeld.
Hartzfeld, Connor, Josh Frantz, Rich Howell, and Fields hooked up in a great five-way battle for the lead when the red flag flew when Mike Van Zandt’s car blew a drive shaft causing major damage to his car. The restart saw Hartzfeld lead with Connor, Fields, and Howell still close.
Fields found the outside line to his liking as he worked by Connor on lap 19 and made the pass for the lead and win on Hartzfeld in the final turn. The win was Fields’ first ever in a street stock. Hartzfeld and Howell won the preliminaries.
The second 25-lap late model feature saw Paul Kot lead the first six laps before giving way to Farrell on the next lap. Farrell was steady through the midway mark and held on through a late race caution to garner his speedway leading sixth win of the year. Kot and Doug Eck won the heats.
The four-cylinders closed the evenings program with their second 12-lap main. Randy Albert held the early lead before giving way to Eric Luzier on lap 3. Luzier led through the midway mark with Campisano running with him.
Campisano wasted little time as he made the pass for the lead on lap 7 and cruised to his second win of the night and his fourth straight. Luzier and Ricky Nelson won the heats.
SPEEDWAY NOTES: Track officials would like to thank everyone who donated prizes that were given out at intermission to celebrate Louie Caltagarone’s birthday. Cupcakes were also distributed to fans in attendance. Mr. Caltagarone was also honored by State Representative Chris Dush with a citation from the State of Pennsylvania.
Racing continues next Saturday evening with a five-division program. Gates open at 4:30 pm with racing at 7. For more information visit the tracks website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com or by calling the track office at (814) 653-8400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.