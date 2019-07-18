This past week has been exhausting both physically and mentally. I farm-sat for my daughter while she and her family went on vacation.
There is a slight disagreement between me and my other half as to what constitutes a farm. My daughter has four goats, five chickens, two dogs, three cats and five kittens all roaming several acres in the mountains. Other half says a farm is supposed to have cattle. I am not sure I could have survived any more animals.
The goats and chickens stay in the barnyard, and the dogs and kittens stay in the house, so the only animals actually roaming around are the three cats and they, too, wanted to be inside.
My job was to feed and water every critter, which sounded easy enough. Since my oldest grandson was home I decided to sleep there instead of driving back and forth twice a day.
Day one. Open back door. Cat runs in. Hunt down cat and throw back outside.
Go out front door to walk toward barn. Different cat runs inside. Hunt down cat and throw outside.
My instructions said to feed each goat separately in its own trough. Goat number three came to eat out of goat number one’s bowl who in turn got mad and head butted goat number two who had nothing to do with any of this. So now here I am in the middle of this goat disturbance pushing goat number one back with my foot while continuing to scoop out food for goat number two.
Goat number four waits patiently for me to place food in her bowl. I like her. She had the matronly look of someone who has dealt with kids for a long time.
Three of the goats are Nigeria Dwarfs and the little guy is a fainting goat. You can see it coming, can’t you? Most goats make a bleating noise, but the little fellow screams out a noise that sounds like he is saying “Ma.”
Goats are fed, now for the chickens. I count three. I check the fence and find no feathers lying around anywhere so I decide to get a flashlight and look under the barn.
Back to the house, open front door, two cats run in. Hunt down cats and throw outside. Dogs want out, open backdoor, third cat runs in. Hunt down cat and throw outside.
Search for flashlight, very quietly and slowly open front door. There he is, watching my every move and waiting for the right moment to pounce towards the open door. I block his move with my foot and feel victorious.
I find one chicken under the barn which brings the count to four, meaning there is a missing chicken. As I walk up the hill to the house it begins raining. Actually it begins storming. I run up the hill and as I open the door all three cats run inside.
That was day one.
I let the kittens out of their small room and allow them to play in the bedroom. Here they come. The pitter-patter of the four furry paws on each of five energetic kittens.
Bottle of water knocked over, glass of wine knocked over, wrist watch slapped across the wooden floor like a hockey puck, and now one kitten is missing. He is later discovered in my overnight bag.
Grandson wants to get fast food for dinner so we escape from the house by peeking out the window to see if we can spy the cats. Surprisingly there are none in sight. Nor are they lying in wait for us when we return.
Open door, three cats emerge from inside.
Here they come again. The kittens pitter-pattering their way to meet us as I am kicking grown cats outside.
Goat in background screaming, “Ma!”
I shut the kittens back up in their room, take a hot shower and head to bed realizing that the funny smelling body wash I used is actually for the cats or dogs and will cure me of fleas.
Dog number one, who is deaf and blind, decides to howl because he is having an anxiety attack. I tell him he will have to stand in line on that one. Dog number two jumps in the bed and puts his head on what is supposed to be my pillow.
I awake the next morning to two dogs and five kittens in the bed with me. Apparently the door did not latch and the kittens got out.
Day three begins rather slowly. All is quiet and I try real hard to keep it that way.
I gently pick up the sleeping kittens and place them in their box, let the dogs outside after checking to make sure the cats (who were doing a great job of imitating Kerberos the three-headed hound who guards the gate to Hades) are nowhere in sight and I head to the barn to put out fresh hay for the goats.
Dog number one follows me and decides to have another panic attack. I yell at him loudly to shut-up and when I turn around I discover that the smallest goat has lived up to his name. Yep, he fainted. What to do now?
I left very early Saturday morning. No more cats, kittens, dogs, chickens, or goats. I was ready to head back to work at the nut house just to regain my sanity.
Now back at my own little farm I am appreciative for an older dog who sleeps most of the time, a cross-eyed spayed cat, a vegetable garden and a bottle of wine.
Jennifer Whittington, a native of Alabama, now lives in North Carolina where she owns a mountainside farm. She has been involved with the healthcare industry most of her life but, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, her passion is cooking and hospitality.