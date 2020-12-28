The Penguins’ power play was one of the club’s great, unsolved mysteries throughout the 2019-20 season, fluctuating between inconsistent and anemic.
The worst moments included a confounding slump during which they failed to score with the man-advantage for 11-plus games and 28 opportunities in the early part of the season, nearly setting a new franchise record for futility. It got only marginally better from there. The Penguins finished the shortened regular season converting 19.9% of their chances, which ranked 16th out of 31 teams.
Injuries surely played a role. Quite literally every member of the top unit missed considerable time. Evgeni Malkin was out the first month with a lower-body ailment. Sidney Crosby sat out 28 games following sports hernia surgery. Jake Guentzel missed the final 30 games after crashing dangerously into the boards just before the new year. Kris Letang. Patric Hornqvist. Justin Schultz. The list goes on.
The non-stop revolving door kept the Penguins from creating any type of chemistry or momentum. Even when the band finally got back together for the postseason, the Penguins went 1-for-12 on the power play through the first two games against the Montreal Canadiens. And that lone goal came from the second unit, so even that one comes with a bit of an asterisk.
Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford lamented the lack of production from the power play in the days following the quick postseason exit. The next day, the club announced it would part with three assistant coaches. That included Mark Recchi, a respected former Penguins player who helped coordinate the power play.
Now the focus shifts to Todd Reirden. The Penguins acted swiftly to orchestrate a reunion when Reirden was fired by the Washington Capitals after two seasons as the head coach. The hope is that he can help the Penguins recapture the magic with the man-advantage the same way he did during his first stint as an assistant in Pittsburgh.
During Reirden’s four seasons as a Penguins assistant from 2010 to 2014, only the Washington Capitals (20.7%) and San Jose Sharks (20.5%) had a better power play success rate than the Penguins’ 20.3%. It remains to be seen if he’ll implement minor tweaks or dramatically overhaul the power play to get it clicking like the old days.
Who fills the ‘Phil Kessel role’ in the left circle?
Even with Reirden back in Pittsburgh to coordinate the power play, questions remain. The biggest one is the same as it was 15 months ago during last year’s training camp: Who plays in the so-called “ Phil Kessel role” in the left circle?
The Penguins tried a number of different power play combinations last year, looking for someone to hover around the left circle and feed playmakers the way Kessel did. Alex Galchenyuk got the first shot. A two-defenseman look with righties Schultz and Letang wasn’t the answer, either. Then everyone kept getting hurt and the Penguins just tried to put five healthy bodies on the ice.
We’ll have to wait until camp opens to see what formation and personnel grouping the Penguins ultimately use. For now, we’ll speculate.
Loading up on the top unit would likely mean Crosby, Malkin, Letang and Guentzel are on the ice together. A possible formation could feature Crosby below the goal line and in front of the net, Malkin in the right circle, Letang and the point and Guentzel in front.
So who is the fifth?
A righty would be the most-natural fit in the left circle. The problem is the Penguins don’t have a lot of them. Bryan Rust or Kasperi Kapanen are the most offensively inclined righties. The potential drawback there is both players mostly use speed to create their chances. The power play is more about vision, passing and playmaking.
Jason Zucker is a left-handed possibility. He earned a brief shot with the top unit in the postseason. Or maybe they get creative and put Guentzel or Malkin in that spot.
Can the penalty killing unit be even better than last year?
Let’s be fair. There are two sides to the Penguins’ special teams story. As lousy as the power play looked last year, the penalty killing unit was equally stifling.
The Penguins surrendered just 34 power play goals last season. Only three teams — Columbus (31), Edmonton (31) and San Jose (32) — gave up fewer.
The recipe was two-fold: Stay out of the box and snuff out any penalties that are committed with a well-coached, well-oiled group working in concert together.
In total, only five teams were short-handed less than the Penguins last season, and only seven had a better penalty-killing percentage than their 82.1%. The Penguins continued the trend in playoffs by holding the Canadiens scoreless on 12 power play opportunities.
Changes to the staff and the roster will impact the penalty kill. But there are reasons to believe it could be even better than last year.
In terms of personnel, the Penguins acquired Kapanen in their big move of the offseason. Over the last two seasons, only 11 players in the NHL have scored more short-handed goals than Kapanen’s four. His speed and tenacity on the forecheck should fit well with the Penguins’ scheme to go along with other tight-checking burners like Rust, Brandon Tanev, Teddy Blueger and others. Mark Jankowski, who signed as a free agent this offseason, also gives the Penguins another true defensively minded center for the PK to go along with Blueger.
The more significant tweak is to the staff. Mike Vellucci was promoted from Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton head coach to Mike Sullivan’s assistant as a part of the coaching shakeup. He will take over penalty-killing responsibilities, an area of the game in which Vellucci has familiarity and a track record of success.
In 2018-19, Vellucci led the Charlotte Checkers to the Calder Cup thanks in part to the AHL’s best penalty-killing unit. If Vellucci is going to hoist another trophy at the NHL level, he’ll need to help the Penguins win the special teams battle.