If anyone happened to watch any of the hearing with Attorney General Barr, the Dems couldn’t get any more ignorant, stupid, repulsive and more childish than that. The disrespect they showed toward Barr was unforgivable. These overpaid “Demon-crats” should not be allowed in any official position. Napping Nadler had the audacity to tell Barr, shame on you. This moron Nadler has a lot of nerve to tell that to anyone. This clown makes the Democratic symbol of the jackass look smart compared to him.
These “Demon-crats” would ask Barr a question, then when he would go to answer, these low-IQ Dems would stop Barr and say he was using up their time. One thing about these far left socialists, they can make themselves look like dumbasses without any help.
Also, did you watch any of the eulogy for Congressman Lewis? Obama got up and instead of talking about the deceased, he spent his time bashing President Trump. Talk about ignorant and disrespect, Obama takes the prize. No wonder our great country fell apart with Obama and Biden at the helm. Bill Clinton also spoke, but wasn’t sure what to say. Wasn’t he the president that didn’t know what sexual relations were? And this creep had access to the red button to start World War III. The socialists are really scary.
Do you want people like these running our country? If you vote a “Demon-crat” to be our President, you better get ready for the worst days and years for you, your children and grandchildren.
There is a Judgement Day coming, and we will all have to answer to the Lord. The socialist party (Biden and Dems) are against Christianity and law enforcement, and in favor of abortion, same-sex marriage and open borders. Everything you love will be gone.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg