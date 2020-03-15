When the South By Southwest Film Festival was canceled one week before it was set to begin, it left filmmakers scrambling.
The big question for so many — What happens next?
On Friday, the day the event was originally intended to start, the festival announced that it will move ahead with its juried awards. With 10 films each in the lineups for the narrative and documentary feature awards, as well as short film prizes and a handful of special awards, the winners will be announced Tuesday, March 24.
In a statement, longtime South By Southwest director of film Janet Pierson made her first public comments since the cancellation of this year’s festival. In it she said that after the event was canceled by the city of Austin, Texas, “The SXSW Film Fest immediately hunkered down to figure out what could we do to help and support the filmmakers whose work we love so much, and who put their trust and faith in SXSW for their launch. Many of them have spent years on the work they were bringing to SXSW.
“This was going to a transformative event, and with the cancellation, the filmmakers were left stranded and scrambling,” Pierson’s statement continued. Regarding giving out the awards without the public festival, she said, “We know it’s no substitute for the live SXSW event with its unique and fantastic audience, but at least it’s some way to get attention for these wonderful films.”
The festival was set to open with the world premiere of Judd Apatow’s dramedy “The King of Staten Island,” starring Pete Davidson. The film, expected to be released by Universal in June, was also scheduled to play at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival in April, which was also canceled this week.
SXSW is a qualifying festival for the Film Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards short film categories, and the festival confirmed that status remains in place for this year’s movies. All films selected for the festival may use the laurels of the festival on marketing materials.
Additionally, filmmakers may opt-in to have their films included in an online screening library being made available to press, buyers and the industry during the original dates of the festival, March 13-21.
There were over 100 features films and episodic projects scheduled to play at this year’s film festival. The series of events that constitute the larger South By Southwest program including music, technology and more, last year was attended by more than 417,000 people in Austin, including 73,000 for the film festival.
As soon as the festival was canceled last week, many filmmakers were left trying to figure out where their films might now have their world premieres or how to get in front of buyers and press.
Even as filmmakers made back up plans for alternate screenings in Austin, Los Angeles, New York or elsewhere, those efforts have been further upended by a fast-changing situation, as many private screening rooms have shut down due to health concerns.
Some filmmakers are encouraging any reviews or press they can get, while others are asking that any coverage be embargoed until they can reconfigure their launch strategy. The website Indiewire, a regular presence at film festivals, has announced it will cover SXSW content as if the festival was proceeding.
Kris Rey, writer and director of midlife crisis comedy “I Used To Go Here,” starring Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement, has been to SXSW numerous times before, including in 2009 for the premiere of her debut feature “It Was Great, But I Was Ready To Go Home.” She spent the days following the cancellation of this year’s festival trying to figure out alternate screening plans, hoping to get her film screened for press and buyers.
“I don’t know what the right move is and nobody does,” said Rey. “It’s kind of like everyone’s best guess. It’s so unprecedented. For me, my biggest desire is to show this in a theater full of people. It’s a comedy. It’s fun. I really want to stand up there with my cast and present this film.”
Rey said of all the effort toward a festival that never happened, whether it be actually making a film, booking flights or planning a premiere party, “It’s such a strange thing to be pregnant for so long and not give birth.”