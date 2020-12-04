The Supreme Court recently issued a 5-4 opinion that seems perfectly reasonable, and to many will seem obviously correct.
But in the hyperpartisan moment that is now, it is being treated as a radical departure, and even — the new term of art in American politics — illegitimate.
The court put a hold on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s strict limits of the number of people who can attend religious services in high COVID-19 areas of New York City.
The matter is moot now as the order has expired for the areas where it applied.
But the order limited synagogue and church attendance to 10 people in places where increased cases of the virus are most severe and 25 in zones that were deemed second most severe.
The trouble was that the same level of restriction was not applied to businesses, ranging from acupuncture practices to small manufacturing.
The court said this amounted to infringement upon, by discrimination against, religion.
This would seem true on its face. The only real rebuttal is not the one of liberal justices — that health officials know best and should be able to trump the First Amendment — but Chief Justice John Roberts’ truly conservative warning that the court need not have intervened. That proved to be true.
In any case, the remedy is a no-brainer: Next time, governor, apply the restrictions equally to all. Do not discriminate against religion.
Yet much of the media treated this as a cold-hearted, right-wing intrusion of the Supreme Court’s new “conservative,” majority.
No, it was common sense.
Worse, Ben Rhodes, a former, minor aide to President Barack Obama called it a ruling that would “put more lives in danger” by “the new illegitimate 5-4 SCOTUS majority.”
Logic, please. The ruling would only be a killer if the governor was also wrong to lift the restrictions. There is zero evidence that more people will get sick because the court ruled as it did.
And “illegitimate”? Is that because three relatively new members of the court were appointed by Donald Trump? Or because Justice Brett Kavanaugh was accused, with zero evidence and almost as little due process, of assault at a high school party decades ago?
Who knows?
But the extension of the illegitimacy argument — from presidential politics to the courts — is very dangerous.
The argument is, very simply, I don’t like your ideas, so I cancel you. You are illegitimate, you don’t count.
Let’s not go there. Courts often make mistakes and have to correct them. They often do things that many of us think are inscrutable or illogical. But if we delegitimize them as opposed to disagreeing with them, we compromise our system and the rule of law itself.
Certainly, we ought not to cancel a court decision, or a Supreme Court, for taking freedom of religion and conscience seriously.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Editorial Board