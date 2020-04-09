In accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf announcement early Thursday that all Pennsylvania schools will remain closed to “in-person” teaching through the remainder of the academic year, the PIAA released its own statement in the afternoon saying it had made the tough decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring sports and associated championships.
“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi in that statement. “However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”
“We had maintained hope for a continuation of our Winter Championships and an abbreviated Spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to our communities,” continued Lombardi. “As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance.”
At present, 17 other state high school associations have ended their sports seasons in similar fashion.
The PIAA also said in their statement that its Board of Directors will meet in the coming months to address any concerns that arise from the membership from the COVID-19 pandemic. The PIAA also remains hopeful that summer activities will be able to commence July 1, but that it is still too early to reach any decisions or offer guidance at this time.
With everything going on in the world currently because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this outcome for both schools and sports is not a shocking one. I would have to think everyone involved saw this coming at some point, but that doesn’t mean it’s any easier to swallow for those people.
Everyone’s healthy and safety is the first priority — and it’s a concern I live with first-hand every day of my life. My wife Jaclyn, who is the sports editor of our sister paper in Clearfield, has an auto-immune disease which has severely comprised her immune system for quite some time.
Prior to all this, she was still out every day covering sports at their high schools just as we have, trying not to worry about a simple sickness like a cold becoming something a little more severe for her.
This time around is different though, as she is in the group of people who COVID-19 could prove to be most deadly for, unlike those who have managed to recover from it.
So, I’m all for the safety aspect of all this. But, I’m also in the group of people who feel this decision to cancel school and sports through the end of the school year could have been at the end of April as first anticipated.
I’m not sure what made today different from yesterday or even last week in that respect — unless we’re not getting the full story. It’s a lot easier to keep saying things are still suspended as more data is collected in the coming weeks. There is no coming back from this decision, even if there is a major break in the virus in a month or so.
As much as I fear for my wife’s health every day, I must venture out while she works from home, I feel just as heartbroken for all the athletes — especially the seniors — this decision impacts.
I too was an athlete, playing four sports at the small Somerset County high school I attended. So, I know the feeling of those playing days coming to an end. But, that happened on my terms, unlike many high school seniors who have had their final seasons ripped away from them.
There are far more high school seniors who won’t go on to play a sport college than those that will.
So, in the coming days I implore people to keep this in mind if you see or hear those seniors, or any other athlete, voicing their disappoint or anger over losing this spring season.
Deep down, they all know why the decision was made and know it’s for all the right reasons. But, you have to remember they are still kids and understanding the “why” won’t take the hurt away any less, especially for those who will never play organized sports again.
Let them vent and know it’s just them letting the hurt out.
The next couple months were going to provide a majority of them their last chances to experience the thrill of victory or even the agony of defeat which makes you pick yourself back up again.
It also was their last chance to experience all the emotions associated with sports playing alongside their friends and teammates. There will be no “lasts” now for seniors and the underclassmen who looked up to them for guidance or as friends.
Letting the area athletes get out that anger and frustration will hopefully allow them to cope and eventually come to terms with this time of uncertainty — which all of us are trying to do in our own different ways.
q q q
Although spring sports are now officially canceled, we in the sports department will continue to do our Senior Spotlight features to highlight all those seniors whose high school careers have been cut short. We are working with coaches to help get those done.
However, if there is any parent of an athlete, or athletes themselves, we haven’t contacted yet who would like be involved in the series, please email me at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com.
q q q
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com