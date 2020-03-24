The following meetings and events have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus restrictions:
- March 28 — Cares for Kids bingo fundraiser, postponed; date to be announced later.
- March 28 — Sigel Sportsmen’s Club Gun raffle/ Cash Bash, canceled
- April 1 — Monthly meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, canceled.
- April 2 — Roseville Grange meeting, canceled.
- April 6 — Easter egg hunt at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, canceled.
- April 16/26 — DuBois Area Community Concert Association’s April concerts, canceled.
- April/May — Foxburg Lincoln Hall shows, canceled