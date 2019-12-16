Why I suggest supporting Pete Buttigieg in 2020:
I’m not a fan of labels, but, if pressed I would consider Pete a pragmatic progressive. Which means his policies run somewhere in between both party policies. Some of his policy ideas don’t fall neatly into either party’s ideological spectrum; his Douglas plan and his national service plan are two that come to mind.. Pete is a Navy war veteran (Afghanistan), a graduate from Harvard University, and a Rhodes Scholar.
He routinely steers clear of political extremes on health care, on guns, on environmental issues — not because he lacks the conviction or courage, but because extremes aren’t where the healing of a nation will happen. Pete’s platform speaks to the middle class, from his K-12, health equity and justice, retirement and long term care, to veterans and military, preventing gun violence proposals and on down the line, in my opinion speak to the voter of Clearfield County and Pennsylvania as a whole.
Pete has the full potential to heal a divided nation, young and old alike support his air of decency. Pete comes off unrehearsed, very comfortable in his own skin, the type of guy who might just walk over and help you fix your broken lawnmower. I for one look forward to watching his campaign move the 2020 presidential race towards content and away from empty cult personalities.
— Dennis Biancuzzo
Clearfield