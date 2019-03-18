KITTANNING – Several county-level races will present choices for Armstrong County voters, according to candidate lists for the May 21 primary election that were released by the county last week.
Five Republicans and two Democrats have filed nomination petitions for the three county commissioners seats, while challengers have also stepped up to face the incumbent county controller and treasurer.
The full list of Armstrong County candidates, including candidates for borough and township offices in northern municipalities, are as follows:
County-Wide
• Commissioner — Pat Fabian (D); Anthony G. Shea Jr. (D); Jorn E.H. Jensen (R); Greg McKelvey (R); Don Myers (R); Jason Renshaw (R); Deb Whiteman (R).
• Controller — Calvin Creighton (D); Billie Marconi-Kirkpatrick (R); Myra Tammy Miller (R).
• Prothonotary — Brenda C. George (R).
• Register and Recorder — Marianne Hileman (R).
• Treasurer — Jean R. Stull (D); Wendy D. Edmonds (R); Amanda C. Slagle-Hiles (R).
Bradys Bend Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — William Guntrum (R); James A. Mortimer (R).
Madison Township
• Auditor (6-year) — Cheryl McCullough (R).
• Supervisor (6-year) — Kevin Crissman (R).
Mahoning Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Keith Schreckengost (D).
• Tax Collector (2-year) — Marcie Wyncoop (D).
Parker City
• Council 2nd Ward (4-year) — William R. McCall Jr. (R).
• Mayor (4-year) — DuWayne E. Amsler (R).
Perry Township
• Supervisor (2-year) — John Kucinski (R).
Pine Township
• Auditor (2-year) — Cresta L. McGinnis (R).
• Auditor (6-year) — Barbara A. Toy (D).
• Supervisor (6-year) — James Baker (R).
Redbank Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Neal Burford (R).
South Bethlehem
Borough
• Council (4-year) — Allen W. Dawson Sr. (D); Michael D. Tharan (R); Cameron James Travis (R); James A. Travis (R).
Sugarcreek Township
• Auditor (4-year) — Linda Kay Patsy (R).
• Supervisor (6-year) — Christopher R. Hedrick (R); Daniel Clair Smith (R).
Wayne Township
• Auditor (6-year) — Robert W. McIntire (R).
• Supervisor (6-year) — C. Ross Grooms (R).
