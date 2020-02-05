Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS WILL LIKELY SEE THE GREATEST ICE ACCUMULATION WITH LOWER AMOUNTS IN THE VALLEYS. BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES ARE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO ICE GLAZE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS PENNSYLVANIA ROADWAYS. CALL 5 1 1 OR VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. TO REPORT SNOW OR ICE, POST TO THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE, USE TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR VISIT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&