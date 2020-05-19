I’m a firm believer in “you are judged by the company you keep.” To me, something still “smells” in District 66 when a Republican candidate has Democrats on his campaign committee and has big money for billboards, robo calls, and tons of signs.
I certainly don’t want a candidate who is being supported by Sen. Joe Scarnati money. Check Pennsylvania Campaign Finance Report/Cycle 1 and note the donation to the Jefferson County commissioner running for state representative … $5000 to be exact. Scarnati also gave $34,481 so far to the Herm Suplizio campaign currently engaged in a vile attempt to spread ugly lies about Cris Dush as he seeks the PA Senate seat in District 25.
I want a state representative who has a history on his job, not one who thinks that four years in an elected position is enough experience to easily slide into a seat in Harrisburg. I want a problem solver, not a sitting politician who has added more expense to his county budget by hiring an “outside management company” to oversee Children and Youth Services.
The only sensible candidate for state representative is Brian Smith. (No relation to former Speaker of the House Sam Smith)
Brian Smith, raised in the Marion Center area and a 20-year Punxsutawney area businessman, is the common man’s State Representative with 100 percent Republican fiscally-responsible values, strong problem solving and decision-making skills, ability to work across the aisle, a “service before self” community leadership record, and a strong moral character to ward off the Harrisburg lobbyists. Questions for him? Call 814-591-5244.
Voters Beware: The winner in the June 2 Republican Primary race will be the person who represents you in Harrisburg. You have only one chance to elect the best candidate: Vote Brian Smith!
Pat Leach
Marion Center