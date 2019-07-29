COOKSBURG — Celebrate the Clarion River’s recent River of the Year designation at Cook Forest State Park at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, for a 4-mile guided interpretive fishing program for experienced canoeists and kayakers only. Smallmouth bass, trout, and walleye are often caught along this stretch of river if one is patient and using the right rig. We will begin promptly at the old Park Office. Remember to bring your fishing poles, license, and proper river footwear: flip-flops are bad, old ratty sneakers are good. Cost is $30/boat with check or money order made out to the “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.” Lunch, as well as all canoeing and kayaking gear provided. Participants must pre-register by contacting the Park Office at (814) 744-8407 no later than Wednesday, July 31. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount. Space is limited. The program will take 5 hours.

Recommended for you

Tags