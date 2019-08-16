Marvel Comics made a big announcement about the X-Men at San Diego’s Comic-Con last month, which was – ironically – buried under Marvel Cinematic Universe news. But now that it’s underway, the X-Men relaunch deserves a spotlight all its own.
Marvel had already announced before SDCC that it would shake up the X-Men titles in July, canceling all titles and handing the franchise to superstar writer Jonathan Hickman to retool. He would then write two six-issue miniseries — “House of X” and “Powers of X” — which would be published fortnightly on alternate weeks for 12 weeks, in order to set the stage for a new line of X-books in October.
And lo, as promised, a new line of X-books was announced at SDCC for “Dawn of X,” the umbrella title for the relaunch.
Not that this caused much X-citement, because reboots have become so common in comics that no one really X-pects much when one is announced. Heck, the X-Men line of books just went through a reboot not too long ago, which one would be hard pressed to identify now.
Not this time. These last few weeks, as “House of X” and “Powers of X” have hit the stands, Hickman has X-ploded the status quo. This isn’t your father’s X-Men, or even your older brother’s X-Men. This is an X-Men nobody has ever seen before.
In just the first two issues of “House of X,” Hickman has established that mutants will outnumber humans within 20 years, which adds a little urgency to the many mutant extermination programs (Sentinels, etc.) run by various human groups and nations. Further, Professor Xavier has given up on his dream of human and mutant cohabitation, and created a refuge for his kind on the mutant (and sentient) island of Krakoa, introduced way back in 1975. Further further, Krakoa produces three unique, life-changing drugs, which the “Krakoans” — who have their own language now — will give to any nation that recognizes Krakoa and establishes diplomatic ties. Further further further, Krakoa can grow teleportation portals anywhere its seeds are planted, and now the mutants can teleport instantaneously anywhere there’s a portal, from Jerusalem to New York to the moon to Mars.
After a few more furthers we get to another huge knowledge bomb: Moira MacTaggert, a former flame of Xavier also introduced in the ‘70s, has revealed herself to be a mutant — one who reincarnates in the womb each time she dies, with all of her memories intact. She is now on her 10th life, which probably explains the title “House of X,” if you read it as “House of 10.”
This is a shocker, because Moira has always been depicted as a human.
This is a huge gamble for Marvel, essentially rewriting the premise of X-Men just as the Cinematic Universe gets the rights to the characters. If and when they arrive on screen, will they even resemble their comics counterparts?
But so far it seems to be paying off. The first issues of “Hox” and “Pox” were the best-selling titles in July, and while most miniseries have a severe drop-off after the first issue, I can’t see anyone reading these books and not wanting to know what happens next.
Which means they are very, very good comics. You might even say X-cellent.