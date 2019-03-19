RIMERSBURG – Those hoping for a last minute miracle to save this year’s Cookie Daze festival in Rimersburg would have been disappointed last week as only the usual core group of volunteers showed up for the monthly meeting of the Rimersburg Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber members announced in February that due to a shortage of volunteers, and the lack of someone willing to lead the festival, the event would be called off for 2019, but would return in 2020.
At their meeting last week, longtime chamber member Scott Campbell said the Cookie Daze Car Cruise would still be held this year, despite the cancellation of the overall festival.
While he said it would likely be easier to hold the event at the Rimersburg Fairgrounds off Lawsonhan Road, he did not think the facility had the electoral infrastructure to support the event. The car cruise will likely be kept along Main Street in the Rimersburg business district this year, he said.
Campbell noted that the car cruise, which routinely attracts several hundred classic automobiles, has a good following, and that organizers will proceed with getting sponsors and advertising the event as usual.
Chamber members also seemed optimistic about the possible return of Cookie Daze next year, showing excitement for fundraisers they are planning between now and then to support the festival’s return.
The chamber will also host a visit from the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 13, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rimersburg Community Building. The free event will include photos with the Easter Bunny, as well as a craft, games and snacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.