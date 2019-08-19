We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated in the 2019 Cookie Daze Car Cruise. We could not have done it without the help of our sponsors.
The sponsors this year are as follows: Rimersburg VFW Post 7132, Clarion County Community Bank, Northwest Savings Bank, Eric Shick Nationwide Insurance Agency, WFH Inc. (Sunoco, Subway, Fox’s Pizza), Haws Ricker Insurance, Eric Cicciarelli Excavating, CBF Contracting, i-Bake, Maple Grove Motors, Top Hill Cabins, Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, Horvath Autobody, Clarion Electric & Lighting Place, Runyan Computers, Myers Tire & Service, Tom’s Riverside, Zanot Vending, and East Brady Uni-Mart.
We would also like to give a special thanks to Varner Funeral Home, Bauer Hillis Funeral Home, Heeter Lumber, Rimersburg Medical Center, and Donna and Gordon Hawk for the use of their parking lots for over flow car cruise parking.
We would also like to thank all of the Cruisers who show up each year to help make this festival event a success.
Keep tabs on next year’s event by liking Cookie Daze Car Cruise on Facebook. As I mentioned, we would like to thank everybody who was involved in any way shape or form, and look forward to working and seeing everybody next summer.
SCOTT CAMPBELL
And Cookie Daze Crew