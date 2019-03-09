Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. High around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.