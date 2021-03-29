DuBOIS — The start of any season brings plenty of questions for any high school sports team.
Unfortunately, there’s only one way to answer them — wait and see.
But, when you add in a lost year, it only compounds that exponentially.
With that in mind, it means that the best goals may be movable ones this year.
And that seems to suit the DuBois Central Catholic tennis team just fine.
The Cardinals have just one two seniors on the squad this season and only one, Harrison Starr, brings any type of court experience with him as he took part in several doubles matches his sophomore season.
While he was about to step into the No. 4 or 5 singles position last year before the season was wiped out, this year he’ll likely head the group as the No. 1 singles’ player.
Junior Megan Ochs is the only other player to have logged multiple seasons but has no match experience.
“With almost no one with any match experience, my goals for this team are to get better every day and have fun doing it,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “This is a great sport that you can play your entire life and I really enjoy getting to teach it to the kids.”
That enthusiasm certainly seems to be well-founded considering that the Cardinals bring 16 players onto the roster this season, including six freshmen.
“I’m really excited about (that),” Rice said. “This is a sport that’s easy to learn and difficult to master. It takes time, patience and determination. It’s something I’ve been preaching to these players. If this group sticks to this sport, we’ll have a solid team.”
While Starr and Ochs have the team’s limited experience, they’re certainly far from the only players vying for time on the court.
They’ll be joined by first-year players senior Paris Farley and junior Sophia Ginther, juniors Aaron Bohley, Alec Srock and Aaron Gankosky, who came out for the team last season, sophomores Rem Farley, Neel Gupta and Jackie Reilly and freshmen Aiden Engle, Jacob Lenhart, Alex Rake, Brady Snyder, Ava Sorek and Mathue Volpe.
The Cardinals will get their first opportunity to see where they stand when they play host to Punxsutawney Tuesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Paris Farley, Harrison Starr. Juniors: Aaron Bohley, Aaron Gankosky, Sophia Ginther, Megan Ochs, Alec Srock. Sophomores: Rem Farley, Neel Gupta, Jackie Reilly. Freshmen: Aiden Engle, Jacob Lenhart, Alex Rake, Brady Snyder, Ava Sorek, Mathue Volpe.