The Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic boys golf teams both suffered losses Wednesday.
DuBois Central Catholic was defeated by Punxsutawney at DuBois Country Club.
The Chucks finished the match with a team score of 175, defeating the Cardinals by 25 strokes, as DCC posted a team total of 200, as the top four scores from each team were counted towards the total.
Max Forcey led DCC with a nine-hole score of 43, as Tyler McIntosh recorded the only other sub-50 score for the Cardinals, posting a 47 on his round.
Jake Snyder shot a 54, while Parker Meholick finished the round with a 56 for DCC.
Kadin Danch also finished the day with a 56, while Zane Felix posted a 69.
Punxsy was led by Ryan Robert with a 40, while Zack Vanleer added a 42 and Easton Rend shot a 45.
Sean Deeley finished with a 48 for the Chucks, while Jackson Fezell (49) and Graham McFarland (54) also competed for Punxsy.
Elk County Catholic lost a road match at the hands of Bradford at Pine Acres Golf Course.
The Owls came away with an 11-shot victory, posting a team total of 231, as the Crusaders finished the match with a score of 242.
The top five scorers on each team were counted towards the team’s total score for the match.
Will Uberti posted ECC’s best score of the day with a 43, just one stroke ahead of Brady Schneider, who posted a 44 for the round.
Mark Kraus added a 49 for the Crusaders, while Jordan DePrator shot a 52 and Nick Daghir finished with a 54.
Nathan Roberts (58), Joe Geci (67) and Elliot Rupprecht (80) also competed at the match for ECC.
Bradford was led by Spencer Cornelius with a 40, which was good enough for the low round of the day.
Joe Gorse posted a 45, while Tomash Anderson (47), AJ Gorse (48) and Joe Frigo (51) closed out the top five scorers for Bradford.
Elk County Catholic head coach Aaron Straub said after his team got off to a strong start to open the season, they have struggled in their last two matches.
“We have a solid week to work on our game and get better before our next match,” Straub said.
The head coach added that he is looking forward to seeing improvement from all of his players as the season continues.
The Crusaders return to action Aug. 29 for a home match against Ridgway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.