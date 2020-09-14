DuBOIS —With a full year under his belt, DuBois Central Catholic boys soccer coach Phil Esposito is excited for year No. 2 despite the fact he lost a large senior class to graduation.
That class featured seven players — Rachel Aravich, Colin Barnett, Tristen Engle, Alex Ochs, Parker Meholick, Shane Paisley and Johnathan Ritsick — who were starters or say significant playing time a year ago on a team that went 4-14.
Espoito also won’t have the group of returning girls who played last year, as the DCC girls are now playing at Brockway as part of a newly created co-op. The two schools use to co-op for soccer years ago, but DCC hosted that team before Brockway created its girls program.
Despite those losses, the cupboard isn’t completely bare for Esposito as he played a large number of players in his first season on the sideline.
“I think we lost seven or eight seniors, and I kind of wish I had one more year because we would have got more experience overall as a team,” said Esposito. “But, the good thing is the kids returning as seniors did an exceptional job last year.
“We’re going to be young (15 of 21 players underclassmen), but bringing that experience back is key. All those underclassmen back know the system my dad (assistant coach Rich Esposito) and I are putting into place. And, some of the newer sophomores ans freshmen have already bought into it.
“We had started to do some offseason workouts and stuff before COVID hit, then we got back to workouts in the beginning of July. Everyone has improved so much that I’m looking forward to what happens next.”
With the lack of a traditional preseason, Esposito wasn’t sure of a possible starting lineup entering the season because there has been so much competition between players at different positions. But, he he has a core group of players he’s looking count on to help lead the way.
“Senior-wise, we have Ethan Kness, AJ Jenkins, Lenny Swisher and Cade Peck back,” he said. “They started every game last year, I think, and bring a lot of experience and insight on soccer.
“We also have two good freshmen in Aiden Engle and Nate Irwin who were two of the better kids on the junior high team last season. The coaches down there have done a great job creating really good soccer players despite the low numbers they have.
“Our goal is to the make the playoffs, if there are playoffs this year, but even that is unknown at this time. At the end of the day, we’re just happy to have some type of soccer season. There was talks months ago that there would be no fall sports, and everyone involved in high school sports have done a great job working together to make sure there is an opportunity for the kids to play.”
The Cardinals are set to open the season this evening against rival Brockway at Frank Varischetti Field.
ROSTER
Seniors: Isaac Gray, Alex Jenkins, Ethan Kness, Zach Spellen, Harrison Starr, Lenny Swisher. Juniors: Andrey Bell, Ian Boland, Caleb Bruno, Hayes Cooper, Aaron Gankosky, Owen Helm, Colin Micknis, Cade Peck. Sophomores: Carter Kosko, Neel Gupta, Dylan Hanna, Slava Letiarin. Freshmen: Aiden Engle, Nate Irwin, Jacob Lenhart.