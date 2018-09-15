LUTHERSBURG — The annual Caring and Sharing for Kids yard sale will be held Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 20-22, at the Brady Township Community Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon (or until sold out) Saturday.
This is a sale of brand new, like new, and slightly used merchandise at yard sale prices. Many items are suitable for Christmas gifts. There will be items donated by the Walmart distribution center in Clearfield, plus like-new items from the volunteers.
Food and baked goods will be available.
Proceeds benefit Caring and Sharing for Kids, an organization that helps local ill children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.