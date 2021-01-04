Carl Edward “Bay” McCall, 87, of Fairmount City, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family, following an extended illness.
Born October 22, 1933 in Curllsville, he was a son of the late Ward and Helen (Carberry) McCall.
He married Dorothy Reichard on June 5, 1954. She survives.
Mr. McCall was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954, serving in the tank division in Germany doing border patrol.
Upon coming home from the Army, he went into business with his father taking up abandoned pipelines in Pennsylvania and the surrounding states. He later started McCall Pipe Supply in New Bethlehem.
Mr. McCall was a self-made, self-educated successful businessman.
He was the owner and operator of McCall Gas & Oil where he built his first drilling rig and drilled his first gas well on his parent’s farm.
Mr. McCall was a charter member of PIPP (Pennsylvania Independent Petroleum Producers), and served on the Board of Directors until his death.
His impact on the gas and oil industry in Pennsylvania was acknowledged by PIPP when he was presented the Legendary Oilman Award 2014.
Mr. McCall served on the board for First Seneca Bank.
He was also a member of the Pennsylvania Landowners Association.
Mr. McCall was a cattle farmer all his life. He was very proud when one of his Simmental Bulls took 1st place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
He lived his life strong in his convictions and was a rock for his family.
Mr. McCall was a fair and honest man and many who knew him sought him for advice, which he was always willing to give.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather to his family. He adored his great-grandson Kian but never got to meet his great-granddaughter Raelynn who was born the morning of his death. He will greatly be missed by his family.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy McCall; two daughters, Carla Royer and her husband, John and Lori Mathieson, all of Fairmount City; three grandchildren, John E. Royer and his wife, Danielle, of New Bethlehem, Kale E. Royer, of New Bethlehem and Robert L. Truitt, of Lower Burrell; two great-grandchildren, Kian Truitt and Raelynn Ann Royer; two brothers, Clair McCall and his wife, Patty, of Allison Park, and George McCall and his wife, Margaret, of New Bethlehem; three sisters, Maxine Brocious and her husband, Rich, of The Villages, Fla., Faye Marie Fratus and her husband, Bart, of Summerfield, Fla. and Garnet Pfaff of Oxford, Fla.; and a sister-in-law, Barb McCall of Oxford, Fla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin McCall; a son-in-law, Denny Mathieson; and a brother-in-law, Alfred Pfaff.
A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with Lay Speaker Rex Munsee officiating.
Interment will take place in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, in Porter Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. McCall's name to, Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.