Carl Wayne Lutz Sr., 61, of New Bethlehem, died Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at his residence.
Born October 17, 1957, in Ellwood City, he was the son of Clyde and Ruth (Boyer) Lutz.
Mr. Lutz was truck driver for George Trucking. He enjoyed mowing grass, watching dirt track racing, truck pulls, driving truck, hunting, tinkering with old lawn mowers and watching Steelers games.
He loved spending time with his beloved dog “Runt Runt.”
Survivors include three children, Carl Wayne “CJ” Lutz Jr. and Lori Clinger of New Bethlehem, Eric Lutz (Amanda) of Ford City and Amanda Polka (James) of Kittanning; three grandchildren, Lucas, Troy and Addelynne, all of Ford City; a sister, Ruth Hovis of New Castle; a brother, Clyde “Gene” Lutz (Audrey) of Fenelton; his friend, Jean Clinger of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, William, Arthur, Floyd (Dean) and Paul Lutz; two sisters, Barbara Burr and Evelyn Foertsch; and a niece, Belinda Burr.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. David Nagele officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests monetary donations to help defray funeral expenses to the Alcorn Funeral Home, P.O. Box 244, Hawthorn, PA 16230.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
