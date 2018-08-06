Carlton Alvin Males, 86, of Sligo, better known as “Al,” died Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born January 10, 1932, he was the son of James and Ruth (Henry) Males.
He married Dolores Kriebel on July 10, 1971. She survives.
Mr. Males was a longtime resident of the area and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He also worked at U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh for five years and then came to Clarion where he was operations manager of the Computer Center at Clarion University for many years.
Mr. Males graduated from Biblical Life Institute and was an active member of Mt. Hope Church, where he was Sunday School Superintendent and a Sunday School teacher. He loved reading and studying the Bible and singing special hymns in church with his wife, Dolores.
He also dearly loved and enjoyed spending time with his beautiful white French poodle.
Mr. Males and his wife loved to travel over the states, but their favorite place to travel was to Israel and Jerusalem.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a brother, Julian Males of New Bethlehem; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Magness of New Bethlehem, Phyllis Jewart of Blairsville and Barbara Wolfe of Oak Ridge; a brother, James Males of New Bethlehem; and a twin brother, Clifton Calvin Males of Clarion.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 8, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at the funeral home, with the Rev. David Stough officiating.
Following the service, military honors will be presented by American Legion Post No. 454 and VFW Post No. 7132.
Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Conneration.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
