Carmella “Mella” Bonanno McLafferty, 92, of New Bethlehem, died Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born May 28, 1927, in Seminole, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Assunta Manfredo Bonanno. She was the last surviving sibling of 11 children.
She met the love of her life, Ed McLafferty, at Chide’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem, where she served him morning coffee. They continued to have their morning coffee through 40 years of marriage.
In earlier years, Mrs. McLafferty loved polka dancing with Ed, sweeping her sidewalk, sitting on her patio bench, family “Hot Dog Nights,” being Mrs. Claus, and nightly trips to Distant Delight, where she and Ed shared an ice cream cone.
She is survived by her loving family and friends, who know that their Christmas lights will shine more brightly because Mr. and Mrs. Claus have been reunited in heaven.
In recent years, Mrs. McLafferty extended her family to include the loving staff and residents of Edgewood Heights, where she enjoyed greeting everyone who came in the door, exercise, bingo, sitting on the couch and dessert.
A Christian Vigil service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Samuel Bungo, parish priest, serving as celebrant.
Interment will follow at the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Carmella McLafferty to the Edgewood Heights-Activity Fund, 612 Keck Avenue, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
