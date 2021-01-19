Carmen C. Salvo, 90, of Shippenville, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.
Born January 22, 1930 in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of Joseph and Jennie (Petruzzella) Salvo.
Mr. Salvo carried on the family business, Salvo’s Market in Rimersburg, for many years, and according to Carmen, they sold over a million bushels of peaches. He also had owned and managed Shop N’ Save in New Bethlehem with his brother, Angelo, for 39 years.
He drove Bus No. 12 for Union School District.
Mr. Salvo was on the Rimersburg Cemetery Board and was caretaker of the Rimersburg Mausoleum for many years.
He also served his community as a Notary.
Mr. Salvo enjoyed growing tomatoes in his garden, shopping and following the stock market.
He loved serving his authentic spaghetti sauce and meatballs for the annual St. Richard’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser.
His greatest joy was spending time with his family and attending family gatherings.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 66 years, Theresa M. (Sita) Salvo; son, Joseph Salvo and wife, Susan, of Youngstown, Ohio; daughters, Jeanie Grant of Sligo, Carol Reed and husband, David, of Kent, Ohio and Tricia Phillips and husband, Michael, of Shippenville; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Salvo was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Charles Salvo, Joseph Salvo, Samuel Salvo, Pete Salvo, Richard Salvo, Angelo Salvo and Victor Salvo; three sisters, Grace Kukla, Josephine Mortimer and Lucille Shively; son-in-law, Jim Grant; and his beloved dog, Dolly.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for the kindness and care they gave to Carmen.
Funeral services will be privately held.
Interment will be in the Rimersburg Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Salvo's honor to the Rimersburg Community Mausoleum, 2197 Shamrock Dr., Sligo, PA 16255.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
For those wishing to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.