FOXBURG – To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will welcome the Celtic band, “Carnival of Souls,” to Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall for a performance at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
The Celtic instrumental and vocal group returns to Foxburg after last year’s uplifting and spirited St. Patrick’s Day weekend performance. Filling the stage at Lincoln Hall once again and rousing the toe-tapping spirits of everyone in the audience will be Brian and Kelly Lowry, Roy Abbott, Daryl Hartman, Jonathan Shegog and three of the Lowry clan — Caitlin, Benjamin and Joshua.
This intergenerational Celtic band of eight musicians led by Brian and Kelly Lowry, uses a wide variety of traditional and non-traditional instruments to produce a rich range of music. Their concert in Lincoln Hall will feature Highland pipes, Bodhran drumming, 12 string and bass guitars, mandolin, fiddle, flute, hammered dulcimer, accordion, keyboards and the Mighty McKissick Wurlitzer Theatre Organ along with high-spirited vocals.
Carnival of Souls is renowned and much beloved in the region, performing traditional and original Celtic music in Western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and West Virginia for 20 years.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or reserved by calling (724) 659-3153. Tickets will also be available at the door.