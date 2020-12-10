Carol A. Shilling, 73, of New Bethlehem, died on Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.
Born October 25, 1947 in Callensburg, she was the daughter of the late William and Murial “Jean” (Heeter) Ritts.
She married Richard L. Shilling on November 15, 1969. He survives.
Mrs. Shilling was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.
She worked as a cook for Mayfield Golf Course in Clarion, Chide’s and Evermore’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Richard Shilling Sr. of New Bethlehem, two sons, Richard Shilling Jr. of Seminole and Michael Shilling and his wife, Angie, of New Bethlehem; six grandchildren, Shawna, Hunter, Jacob, Marissa, Hannah and Christopher; a sister, Barbara Gilhousen of Limestone; two brothers, Dennis Ritts of Louisiana and Bruce Ritts of Strattanville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Ritts; and a brother, Thomas Ritts.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family and a celebration of life service to be held for the public at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.