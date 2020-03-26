Carol “Sue” Keefer, 88, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Born February 27, 1932, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Paul Revere and Helen Lillian (Hawk) Kroh.
She was a 1950 graduate of Union Joint High School and was a member of the Lawsonham United Methodist Church where she enjoyed attending many church activities.
Mrs. Keefer loved being a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family. She was an excellent cook and always made big meals for everyone. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting, and was a member of the Ladies Quilting Group.
She liked watching the Pirates and the Steelers play.
Mrs. Keefer will be remembered as being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and who was friendly with everyone she would meet.
Her memory will be cherished by her children, Arthur Lewis Keefer Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Rimersburg, Patricia Sue Jacobs and her husband, Charles, of Bonaire, Ga., and Kathy Francis Barker and her husband, Keith, of Grayson, Ga; grandchildren, Kristin Ann Sell and her husband, Preston, Kari Sue Lemoine and her husband, Tym, Trevor Allan Barker, Jenna Rose Jacobs and Nicolas Ryan Jacobs and his companion, Alexis Bramblett; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ellie Sue and Raylan Keefer Lemoine, and Carter Jacobs; a step-granddaughter, Tonia Marie Jacobs; one step-great-grandchild, Jayla; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Keefer of Gainesville, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Keefer was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Arthur Lewis Keefer, Sr. whom she married April 12, 1952 and who died March 24, 2004; son, Douglas Paul Keefer; sister, Eizetta Walker; and a brother-in-law, Frank Walker.
A private family service will be held followed by a private burial in Rimersburg Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Chicora Medical Center and the Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center for the loving care they provided.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to the family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.