Carolyn Irwin, 83, of Sugarcreek Township died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Premier Armstrong.
Born February 7, 1936, in East Brady, she was the daughter of Glenn E. and Marjorie R. (Wiseman) McCanna.
On April 10, 1952, Carolyn married David B. Irwin. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2012.
She earned her associate degree from Butler County Community College and worked as the executive secretary for the United Cerebral Palsy association for 12 years. During those years, she was active in their Toys for Tots campaign.
Mrs. Irwin enjoyed gardening, taking walks in the woods, puzzles, playing Scrabble, singing, playing music, scrap booking, traveling and artwork. She also liked watching for bluebirds and was a Brownie leader for 15 years and a member of the East Brady Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son, David R. Irwin of Sugarcreek Township; five daughters, Marilyn L. Wiseman of Butler, Patricia G. Emmigner and her husband, James, of Port Richie, Fla., Linda L. Schwab and her husband, Jack, of Tampa, Fla., Cherie L. Greenspring of Butler and Robin M. Patch and her husband, Ronald, of Butler; 18 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren whom she loved spending time with.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Cindy Schaumloffel and Sandra Klingensmith; one grandson, Joshua Rodgers; two brothers and one sister.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in East Brady.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Hillwig of the East Brady Baptist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Irwin’s name to Sugarcreek Township Ambulance Service, 2030 SR 268, East Brady, PA 16028.
To view or express condolences, visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com.