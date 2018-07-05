Carolyn Mae Malick, 85, of Brookville, formerly of Hawthorn, died Sunday evening, July 1, 2018, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born June 10, 1933, in Mayport, she was a daughter of Marion L. and Gladys M. (Minich) George.
She married Richard H. Malick on November 22, 1961. He preceded her in death on August 8, 1999.
Mrs. Malick was a seamstress and a homemaker.
She attended the First Assembly of God in Brookville and the Oakland Church of God in Distant, when she was able.
Survivors include two daughters, LeAnne Benson and her husband, Mark, of Meridian, Miss., and Judy Hopper and her husband, Jerry, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nicole Hopper, Brittany Zetts (Tommie), Andrew Benson and Emily Benson; two great-grandchildren, Chas Colantone and Mariella Zetts; two sisters, Phyllis Boddorf (Glenn) and Karen Rupp, both of New Bethlehem; and three brothers, Bernard George (Pauline) of Dayton, Ohio, Homer George (Grace) of Fairmount City and Roy George (Ann) of New Castle.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Richard Malick.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 6, 2018, at the funeral home with her son-in-law, the Rev. Mark Benson, officiating.
Interment will be in Paradise Cemetery, Mayport, Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.