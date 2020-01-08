HARRISBURG — Democrats have “no common ground” with Republicans on a trio of core issues related to the fight over health care, and voters will play a significant role in settling the matter during the 2020 election, said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, speaking to the Penn Ag Democrats Jefferson-Jackson Day Luncheon.
Casey cited a trio of points where Democrats and Republicans disagree, including a Republican-based lawsuit that is currently pending and cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.
President Donald Trump and his administration are also hurting health care through regulations and executive actions, Casey charged during his remarks.
“Because of Democratic leadership by President (Barack) Obama and by Democrats on the House and the Senate, we finally got to the point where we could say that 20 million more Americans had health care (in) just over six years,” Casey said. “That didn’t take us 20 years or 15 years or even 10 years. In about six years, 20 million people got health care.”
Of Republicans, Casey added: “They are all on the other side. We are all on this side. And you know what? We’re going to win.”
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit recently upheld a lower court’s ruling that the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) individual mandate is unconstitutional after Congress set its financial penalty at 0. A coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia want the U.S. Supreme Court to review that decision.
“This is a terrible, destructive lawsuit if it succeeds,” Casey said. “It may be a decision by the Republican-controlled corporate Supreme Court, and I say that purposefully. This is a Supreme Court now that is controlled largely by corporate interests in a 5-to-4 majority. They may be the final word on it.”
Conservative Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts cast the deciding vote in 2012 in determining the ACA was constitutional.
Casey didn't mention it, but Republicans and others who oppose Obamacare and Medicaid expansion do so because of the high cost to taxpayers and the feeling it is a government intrusion on individuals' freedom. Spending on Medicaid alone now consumes 30 percent of states' budgets when in 2015 it accounted for 20 percent.
Casey painted to the upcoming election in rather stark terms. The November election, he said, is the most important presidential election since at least 1932, referring to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s defeat of President Herbert Hoover during the Great Depression.
“When those Republicans come in front of us in 2020, we’re going to ask them a couple of questions,” Casey said. “Why are you for the destruction of health care through the lawsuit? Why are you for the dismantlement of health care through the sabotage? And why are you for the divestment or defunding of health care through the cuts to Medicare and Medicaid?”
In 2016, Trump edged out Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania, and pundits predict a tight election again this November in Keystone State. The senator told the crowd that their decision in the November presidential election is a rather simple one.
“You could say, ‘OK, Mr. or Mrs. Voter; you have a choice to make on president,'” Casey told the crowd. “'You can support the Republican president for re-election, or you can protect your pre-existing conditions. What is it? What are you going to do?’
“That’s your choice because if you support Republican policies on health care, you’re going to continue to get that destructive lawsuit, you’re going to continue to get the cuts and you’re going to continue to get the sabotage,” Casey added. “And that is not who we are as a nation, as a people and as a society.”