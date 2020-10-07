Now one of our state’s elected officials is worsening the hypocrisy and governmental obstruction paralyzing Washington.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, won’t meet with Amy Coney Barrett, the nominee of President Donald Trump for a seat on the Supreme Court. It is Casey’s Constitutional duty to vote on Barrett’s nomination.
What is so hypocritical about this is that Casey and other Democrats — rightly— screamed bloody murder back in 2016 when super-hypocrite Mitch McConnell, a Republican who regularly disgraces his home state of Kentucky by ignoring his Constitutional obligations, refused to even give a hearing to Merrick Garland, then nominated by President Barack Obama for a seat on the Supreme Court.
Nobody expected Garland to be confirmed; that would have been asking too much of the Republican-controlled Senate with the 2016 Presidential election of President Trump just seven months away.
But both precedent and ordinary civility required McConnell to put the matter to a vote, because the country is not run by Congress alone, or the President alone, or the Supreme Court alone. All three entities have their own spheres of power — and limitations — and our system functions only when they interact, respect each other, and seek consensus.
So McConnell was wrong.
Now, Casey is refusing to meet with Barrett because he disagrees with her stated positions on some issues, including abortion.
Hey, Senator! Did you ever hear of persuasion, argumentation, and logical and rational presentations? Did it ever occur to you that while Barrett is not about to change her fervent, well-known and long-held beliefs about many Constitutional principles, there is always room for accommodation in the application of those principles?
Senator Casey should govern, not play partisan politics. Either that, or resign because refusing to meet with Barrett amounts to taking his paycheck under false pretenses.
Casey has the legal right to embarrass Pennsylvania just as McConnell embarrasses Kentucky. Having a right is one thing. Deciding to use that right is something else altogether.
Casey should meet with Barrett. He can vote against her when her nomination comes before the Senate. But he ought to cast that vote based on full knowledge, not just on second-hand reports about Barrett’s judicial temperament, positions on issues, and character.
At this writing, Casey is playing the fool.
— Denny Bonavita