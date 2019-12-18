MIDDLETOWN – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Tuesday, Dec. 17 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 03-14-19-27-33, to win $800,000, less withholding.
Circle K, 3327 Pine Ave., Erie, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
More than 44,500 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.
To play Cash 5 players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 is drawn each evening and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.