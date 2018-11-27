Pennsylvania residents eager to place a wager on the Eagles, Steelers, 76ers, Flyers or Penguins no longer need to cross state lines to do so in a casino.
Sports wagering is now being offered at Hollywood Casino Penn National in Hershey. It’s the first casino in the state to gain permission from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board since a U.S. Supreme Court decision in May opened the door to the possibility.
The high court’s ruling invalidated a decades-old law that had restricted sports wagering to Nevada only. Anticipating that the ruling might be coming, Pennsylvania passed a law in 2017 that provided that sports wagering would become legal if the federal law that prevented it ever ceased to be in effect.
The gaming board has already approved a number of other casinos to introduce sports wagering in the coming weeks and months. Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia are due to go live Dec. 1, Parx Casino in Bensalem sometime later in the month, Harrah’s Philadelphia in January and South Philadelphia Turf Club sometime in the first quarter of 2019, according to playpennsylvania.com.
State Rep. Rob Matzie, D-Ambridge, who introduced a sports wagering legalization bill in 2017 that was later folded into the omnibus gambling bill that ultimately passed, has argued that Pennsylvania would be left behind if it didn’t take part in the growing trend.
“Now that we have legislation in place, the court’s decision will enable the commonwealth to step in and regulate a multi-billion-dollar industry that already exists,” Matzie said in a news release after the high court’s decision. “It’s an amazing opportunity that will bring needed tax revenue and open the door to new jobs for hardworking Pennsylvanians.”
Hollywood Casino is, unsurprisingly, touting its new offering on its website, promising a wide variety of sports wagering options.
“You can place wagers on the following sports at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course: football, basketball, hockey, soccer, baseball, golf, tennis, auto racing, rugby, cycling, boxing and MMA, and cricket,” the website states. “Professional and collegiate betting options will be available. Types of wagers include straight bets, parlays, match-ups, futures, props and in-play betting.”
The casino had to pay a steep price for the privilege of offering sports wagering, and it will continue to provide the state with a large cut. It costs each casino $10 million to join the state’s sports wagering program, and the state will collect 34 percent of the casino’s profits, plus a 1 percent tax allocated to the county where the casino is located and another 1 percent for the local municipality.
The gaming board has been collecting revenue for daily fantasy sports games since the 2017 law was enacted from providers such as FanDuel and DraftKings. For October 2018, daily fantasy sports companies operating in Pennsylvania collected $2.9 million in revenue, of which 15 percent, or about $435,000, is due to the state in taxes.
Dave Lemery is a veteran journalist with more than 20 years of experience. He was the editor of Suburban Life Media when its flagship newspaper was named best weekly in Illinois, and he has worked at papers in South Carolina, Indiana, Idaho and New York.
