ERIE – DuBois boys soccer coach Matt Erickson was able to check out Cathedral Prep's win over Warren in the District 10 Class 3A championship match.
After seeing the speed and crisp passing, he did his best to come up with a gameplan for the Beavers, but the Ramblers were too much on Saturday afternoon.
Division I prospect Jack Foht scored six goals as Prep rolled to a 13-2 win over DuBois in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal at Dollinger Field.
“We were able to see the game they played against Warren and we tried to come up with something but we have a very young team this year,” Erickson said. “We have some good players like seniors Nick Graeca, Justin Kalgren and Hunter Beers, but to have as young of a team as we have this year and get this far is pretty good.”
DuBois wraps up the season 7-9-0, while Prep (14-3-0) moves on to the state semifinals on Tuesday at WPIAL champion Moon.
The Ramblers' quick-strike offense was on display in the first half as Foht scored just 30 seconds into the match. He added two more goals in the first 10 minutes to make it 3-0 Prep.
“The big thing is we're finally healthy and we had a great warmup and challenged the boys to come out fast,” said Prep coach Sam Tojaga. “You can't come out any faster than that and Foht was vibrant from the beginning.”
Foht might have not been a big part of the defensive gameplan as he missed most of the Warren match with an injury, but he added three more goals for one of the best performances in PIAA playoff history.
Prep led 10-0 at the half, but DuBois didn't pack it in.
Graeca scored on a penalty kick with 24 minutes, 58 seconds left to avoid the shutout before Kalgren scored off a pass from Beers as all three seniors were involved in the scoring in their final match.
“I'm ecstatic for the kids to get to the state quarterfinals,” Erickson said. “It was a question if we'd even go to the playoffs because of our school policy saying you have to have a record over .500. With everything going on this year, our administration let us come and I think we surprised people. I think we started 0-5-0 and to come back and win five matches then beat two teams in the district playoffs is pretty good. I'm proud of the kids this year.”
As far as the future, DuBois had 13 freshmen in the program this year and lose just three seniors to graduation.
“I think this match gave the underclassmen an idea of where the program needs to be in order to compete,” Erickson said. “This was a pretty good Prep team, as usual, and it's a good look for our kids to where their level needs to be in the future.”