Cathy Lynne Killian, 73, of Okeechobee, Fla., passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Born September 28, 1947 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Richard L. and Joyce M. Hawk (both deceased) of Rimersburg.
She graduated from Union High School in Rimersburg, where she received the Arion Award for Band and then earned an AA from Butler Business School.
She married the love of her life, Cary L. Killian, in 2005 and they adopted their dog Ci Ci in 2014.
Mrs. Killian had a love for music, cooking, baking, singing and her Lord and Savior. Her love of music goes back to her high school days where she was in the Pennsylvania State Band as a clarinetist, the Union High School Concert Choir and Madrigal.
Her love of cooking and baking came from the time she spent working shoulder to shoulder with her mother, Joyce, and grandmother, Kate, at the family owned Knight Spot Restaurant in Rimersburg. She won several baking competitions at the South Florida Fair and Grassy Waters Festival alongside her granddaughters.
She coached Holly in a singing career for several years which took them to Vegas for a competition.
Mrs. Killian loved singing Christian music with her husband, Cary, at the Believers Fellowship Church where they attended for six years.
Mr. and Mrs. Killian enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She delighted in everything they accomplished. She enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to make homemade cookies. She was always threatening to spank her grown grandson with a wooden spoon — a fun way for her to keep him straight and make us all laugh.
Survivors include son, David P. Mohney (Maleena) of Medina, Tenn.; daughter, Amy Kelly (Dwayne) of Woodbine, Ga.; son, Johnathan Killian of Virginia; and daughter, Laura Killian of Port St. Joe, Fla.; grandchildren, Holly Radis (Mike Green) of Buffalo, N.Y.; Dave Mohney (Kayla) of Okeechobee, Fla.; Amber Mohney of Milan, Tenn.; Ashli McGuire (Ian) of Smyrna, Tenn.; Alyssa Mohney of Milan, Tenn.; Dylan Kelly of Woodbine, Ga.; Jenna Riley Israels of Yuma, Ariz.; Jace and Oliver Killian of Michigan; great-grandchildren, Adrianna Green, Ragyn Mohney, Jayden and Christian Womack; brothers, Richard “Rick” G. Hawk of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Jerry “Jarve” Hawk (Tracy) of Doylestown; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of her life, was held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Donations can be made to Believers Fellowship Church in her name.