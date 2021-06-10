(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Rep. Napoleon Nelson, D-Montgomery, has established a bipartisan House Emerging Technologies Caucus with the intent of helping lawmakers keep pace with rapid changes in technology.
The purpose of the caucus would be to have members of the House of Representatives follow the latest policy and regulatory developments, educate members and committees, and develop and pass legislation that advances technological innovation while supporting growth for these new markets.
In response to new technology, the caucus would be responsible for providing regulations and transparency that are critical to protecting the people of Pennsylvania while still attracting and retaining entrepreneurs.
“Legislatures around the country are recognizing the fast-approaching economic opportunities and regulatory challenges of the emerging technologies space,” Nelson said. “Artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, autonomous vehicles and blockchain technology are just a few of the emerging fields that are quickly becoming integral parts of our lives.”
Nelson emailed all members of the House to invite them to join the Emerging Technologies Caucus.