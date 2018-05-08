BRADFORD — Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) on Tuesday announced nearly $2 million in funding for transportation improvement projects in Bradford and Mount Jewett.
“Maintaining and improving all facets of our infrastructure is important to public safety and quality of life,” Causer said. “I am pleased to see these investments being made in our communities.”
Bradford received $969,150 for improvements to Main Street, including replacement of curbs and sidewalks, pedestrian crossing improvements, bike lanes, ADA-compliant curb ramps, updated lighting, trees and bicycle racks.
Mount Jewett Borough was awarded $980,504 for new sidewalks, drainage improvements, ADA-compliant curb ramps and lighting along Main Street/Route 6 in the Central Business District.
The grants were awarded by PennDOT through the Surface Transportation Block Grant program Set-Aside or Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside, funded by the federal government. Grants are used for projects and activities defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility; community improvement activities and environmental mitigation; trails that serve a transportation purpose; and safe routes to school projects.
PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, reasonableness of cost, readiness for implementation, statewide or regional significance, integration of land use and transportation decision making, collaboration with stakeholders, and leverage of other projects or funding.
