COUDERSPORT — Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) will offer information about a variety of state programs and services during this year’s Potter County Fair.
“Having a table at the fair is a great way to make government more accessible to people,” Causer said. “I encourage anyone with questions or concerns about state government to stop by and see us.”
Causer’s table will be staffed in the evenings from Monday, July 30, through Friday, Aug. 3. The table will include state maps, as well as brochures and booklets on state programs and services.
People are also welcome to contact Causer’s full-time offices in Bradford (78 Main St., 1st floor; telephone 814-362-4400); Coudersport (107 S. Main St., Room 1; telephone 814-274-9769); and Kane (55 Fraley St.; telephone 814-837-0880); or by going online at RepCauser.com or Facebook.com/RepCauser.
