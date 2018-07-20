Today

Periods of rain. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tomorrow

Rain and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.