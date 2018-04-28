BRADFORD — State Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) or one of his representatives will hold office hours on Thursday, May 3, at the Emporium Borough Office from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and at the Port Allegany Borough Office from 11 a.m. to noon.
Services available include assisting constituents with state-related issues or concerns, assistance with driver license and vehicle registration applications, and help in filling out applications for various state programs, such as the senior citizen Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE prescription drug assistance programs.
People who cannot make the satellite sessions may contact Causer’s offices in Bradford at 78 Main St., first floor, telephone 814-362-4400; or Coudersport, 107 S. Main St., Room 1, telephone 814-274-9769; or Kane, 55 Fraley St., telephone 814-837-0880. Information is also available at www.RepCauser.com or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/RepCauser.
