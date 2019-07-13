BRADFORD — Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) will once again host a series of Senior Citizens Expos to provide area seniors and their family members and caregivers convenient access to a wide range of information in one convenient location.
“There are so many programs and services available to support our senior citizens, but it still can be difficult for people to find the help they need,” Causer said. “Over the last 17 years, these events have helped to bridge that gap. I encourage everyone to take advantage of what the expos have to offer.”
The events will be held as follows:
- Bradford: Friday, Aug. 2, at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Sports and Fitness Gymnasium, Campus Drive, Bradford.
- Kane: Friday, Sept. 13, at the Kane Community Center, 46 Fraley St., Kane.
- Roulette: Friday, Oct. 11, at the Roulette Fire Hall, 12 River St., Roulette.
Each event is free to attend and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lunch will be provided at each location. State, county and local exhibitors will be on hand to distribute information and answer questions. Information about health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, fire safety, financial planning, fraud protection, government services, hunting/fishing and personal safety will be available. Health screenings will also be offered, and door prizes will be awarded.
For more information about the senior expos, contact Causer’s Bradford office at (814) 362-4400. Information is also available at RepCauser.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/RepCauser.