BRADFORD — In an effort to ensure area veterans receive the services and support they need, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is hosting Melissa Davis, a veterans service representative from the American Legion, at his local offices in January.
Davis will be in Coudersport Thursday, Jan. 3, from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Coudersport office is located at 107 S. Main St. Please call 814-274-9769 to schedule an appointment.
She will be in Bradford on Monday, Jan. 14, from 1-4 p.m. The Bradford office is located at 78 Main St., first floor. Please call 814-362-4400 to schedule an appointment.
Outreach hours are also being held in Kane; however, all of the appointments are booked. Veterans in the Kane area who are in need of assistance should contact the office at 814-837-0880 to schedule an appointment on a later date. Davis is typically at the Kane office on the first Monday of each month.
Davis will offer veterans assistance with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to participate.
