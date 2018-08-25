BRADFORD — In an effort to ensure area veterans receive the services and support they need, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is hosting veterans service representatives from the American Legion at two of his area offices in the month of September.
The schedule is as follows:
Coudersport: Thursday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Coudersport office is located at 107 S. Main St. Please call 814-274-9769 to schedule an appointment with Dan Falls.
Bradford: Monday, Sept. 10, from 1-4 p.m. The Bradford office is located at 78 Main St. Please call 814-362-4400 to schedule an appointment with Melissa Davis.
The representatives will offer veterans assistance with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to take advantage of the services.
Service hours in the Kane office are canceled for September due to the Labor Day holiday.
For more information, visit www.RepCauser.com.
