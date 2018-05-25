BRADFORD — In an effort to ensure area veterans receive the services and support they need, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is hosting veterans service representatives at his area offices in the coming weeks.
Representatives of the American Legion will be at the Bradford and Kane offices on Tuesday, May 29, from 1-3 p.m. Rather than open office hours, as was the case previously, veterans are encouraged to contact the office they plan to visit to schedule an appointment.
“We have been using an appointment system in the Coudersport office for some time, and it has worked very well,” Causer said. “It helps ensure veterans are served more promptly and don’t have to wait a long time for help.”
To schedule an appointment in the Kane office, located at 55 Fraley St., veterans should call 814-837-0880. To schedule an appointment in the Bradford office, located at 78 Main St., veterans should call 814-362-4400.
Additionally, Dan Falls of the American Legion will be at the Coudersport office, 107 S. Main St., on Thursday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments should be made by calling the office at (814) 274-9769.
The representatives will offer veterans assistance with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Veterans need not be a member of either organization to take advantage of the services.
For more information, visit www.RepCauser.com.
