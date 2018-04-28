BRADFORD — In an effort to ensure area veterans receive the services and support they need, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is hosting veterans service representatives at his area offices during the month of May.
Dan Falls of the American Legion will be at the Coudersport office, 107 S. Main St., on Thursday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments should be made by calling the office at 814-274-9769.
Melissa Davis of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will be at the Kane office, 55 Fraley St., on Monday, May 7, from 1:30-3 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Service hours at the Bradford office are canceled this month due to scheduling issues.
The representatives will offer veterans assistance with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Veterans need not be a member of either organization to take advantage of the services.
For more information, visit www.RepCauser.com.
